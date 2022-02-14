Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.23) to €9.10 ($10.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Commerzbank stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

