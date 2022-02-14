Commodore Capital LP Buys 22,032 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 0.10% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 16,126 shares of company stock worth $88,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STSA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

