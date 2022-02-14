Commodore Capital LP Buys 481,269 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,269 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 2.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 6.96% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $440.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.