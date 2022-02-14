Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

