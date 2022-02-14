Comparing Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 1.03% 4.92% 1.50% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iochpe-Maxion and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.19 -$95.40 million $0.05 14.00 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Iochpe-Maxion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Iochpe-Maxion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. The Maxion Structural Components segment engages in the production of side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles and structural components for light vehicles. The AmstedMaxion segment engages in the production of freight cars, railway wheels and casting as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.