Comparing Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.65 billion 1.19 $229.54 million $0.07 32.58 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.34 $110.75 million $1.49 56.77

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 2 6 0 2.40 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 4.04% 8.76% 3.07% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Volatility & Risk

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Wärtsilä Oyj Abp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

