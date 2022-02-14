Compass Group LLC Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Compass Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,912 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 9.5% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,976. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.