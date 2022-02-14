Compass Group LLC Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 753,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000. Procaps Group S.A accounts for 2.6% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Separately, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,797. Procaps Group S.A has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Procaps Group S.A

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

