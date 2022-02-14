Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Buy

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

CMG opened at C$5.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.68 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

