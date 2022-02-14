CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CIX opened at $21.73 on Monday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

