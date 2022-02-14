Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Comstock Resources worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $16,043,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $23,945,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

