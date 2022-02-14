Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Goff John C bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 141,746 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 617,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 352,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

