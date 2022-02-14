Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.02 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

