Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.16

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 3134662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,714,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

