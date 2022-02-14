Contrasting Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.27 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.42 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 26.93 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Relay Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forma Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 403.58%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.67%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78% Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

