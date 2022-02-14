Contrasting IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and GlaxoSmithKline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 29.97 -$34.49 million ($1.10) -13.83 GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.72 $7.38 billion $2.36 18.77

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -103.19% -14.83% -10.85% GlaxoSmithKline 13.01% 26.27% 7.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and GlaxoSmithKline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 GlaxoSmithKline 1 7 2 0 2.10

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 116.02%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats IDEAYA Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

