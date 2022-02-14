ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.37).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTEC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTEC traded down GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 177.50 ($2.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

