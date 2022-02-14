Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

