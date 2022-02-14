Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.