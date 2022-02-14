Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

