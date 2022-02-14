CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 559 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.64. 52,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

