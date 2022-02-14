CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,817,000 after buying an additional 439,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,904,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,259,000 after purchasing an additional 619,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.