CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.82. 69,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

