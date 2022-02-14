CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $12.94 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.23% of Cousins Properties worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $15,941,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.