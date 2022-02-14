CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $25.42. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,097. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.