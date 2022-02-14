CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,421. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

