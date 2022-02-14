CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 5,242 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $32,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $61.54. 58,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

