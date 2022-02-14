CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,860 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,172. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.33. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

