Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 10.20 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98.
About Core Scientific
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.