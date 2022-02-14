Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 10.20 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

