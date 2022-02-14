Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report released on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.96.

TSE T opened at C$31.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.02. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$31.70. The firm has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

