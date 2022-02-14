Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,544.38. 6,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,382.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 277.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

