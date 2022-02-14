Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.28. 27,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

