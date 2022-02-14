Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after buying an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $21,742,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,203. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

