Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.51. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day moving average is $185.28. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

