Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.21. 53,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

