Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,081 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 159,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.