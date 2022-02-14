Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 684 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 864.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.04. 6,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,748. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

