Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.44% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,003. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $167.91.

