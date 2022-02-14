Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

