Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.77

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 12395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

