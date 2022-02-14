Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $63,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,748. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

