Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.61% of nVent Electric worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 163.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

