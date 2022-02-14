Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $5,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

