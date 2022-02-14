Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,741 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.71. 38,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

