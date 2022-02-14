Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,430 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $16,175,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,672. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

