Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Atkore by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $110.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.