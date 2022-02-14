Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $4,252,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

