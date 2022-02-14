Credit Suisse AG Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Summit Materials by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

