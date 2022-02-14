Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of CMC Materials worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

CCMP opened at $182.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

