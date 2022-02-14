Credit Suisse Group Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $11.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 4.52 on Friday. 23andMe has a one year low of 3.96 and a one year high of 14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,393,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

