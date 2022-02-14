Credits Reaches Market Cap of $8.50 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $307,782.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

